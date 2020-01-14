NEWPORT—A Newport woman was arrested by the Newport Police Department Saturday evening following an investigation at Walmart.
Patrolman Paul Weber was dispatched to Walmart in reference to a stolen vehicle on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Upon arrival, Weber located the suspected vehicle with a female, identified as Amanda C. Murphy, 29, Bobcat Ridge Way, sitting in the driver’s seat.
According to the report, Ptl. Weber asked Murphy for proof of registration of the vehicle. Murphy then provided registration but it did not match the vehicle’s VIN number.
Central dispatch ran the 2001 GMC Sonoma truck’s VIN number and confirmed the truck was reported stolen on December 26 by Caleb Cash-Fraley.
Murphy advised she allegedly purchased the truck from a male and did not know the truck was stolen. She was detained without further incident.
Ptl. Weber asked Murphy if she had anything illegal in her possession and she admitted to having a syringe and a baggie of methamphetamine in her wallet.
Upon inventory of the truck, officers found Murphy’s purse and obtained consent to search it where they found needles, a baggie that contained 1.9 grams of methamphetamine and folded dollar bill that contained suspected heroin.
Murphy was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II, possession of schedule I and theft of vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.