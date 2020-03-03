NEWPORT—Cocke County citizens are encouraged to participate in an upcoming recycling event hosted by Keep Cocke County Beautiful.
On Saturday, April 4, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., a household hazardous waste collection event and an E-recycling event will be held at Myers Diversified, 880 E. Hwy. 25/70, Newport.
Sponsored by the TN Department of Environment and Conservation, the collection day offers citizens the opportunity to dispose of numerous items in a proper manner.
Household hazardous waste is defined as corrosive, flammable, toxic, and/or reactive materials used in one’s home, car or truck, and garden or lawn.
These items include drain openers, oven cleaners, wood cleaners/polishers, metal cleaners/polishers, toilet bowl cleaners, disinfectants, paint thinner, wood preservatives, paint strippers, removers, and/or adhesives, fingernail polish remover, pool chemicals, photo processing chemicals, medicines/drugs, reactive materials, aerosols (spray cans), compressed gas, mercury thermostats, mercury thermometers, fluorescent light bulbs, needles/sharps (in container), lead, herbicides, pesticides, fungicides, fertilizers, fuel additives, grease/rust solvents, air conditioning refrigerants, starter fluids, body putty coolants, and carburetor/fuel injector cleaners.
Citizens are also invited to bring old electronics for recycling.
Gently used clothing, furniture items and other knick-knacks for the home can be brought and will be donated to a local charity.
Those with a tattered flag may bring it for proper disposal.
Citizens are also reminded that oil and anti-freeze are accepted daily at local convenience centers. Lowe’s accepts used batteries daily.
Paint is accepted by appointment; call 423-721-1413 for more information about paint recycling.
Citizens are reminded that no medical or infectious waste (other than needles and sharps in puncture-proof containers), explosives, ammunition, radioactive waste (including smoke detectors) or any empty containers will NOT be accepted.
Exceptionally large amounts of waste will be accepted by APPOINTMENT ONLY. To schedule an appointment and request a price quote, call TN Dept. of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), at 615-643-3170.
For more information about the upcoming event, call Keep Cocke County Beautiful (KCCB) at 423-623-1050.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.