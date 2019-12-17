NEWPORT—No injuries were reported after a vehicle struck a utility pole on Highway 160 Friday morning. Newport Utility employees stated that nearly 800 people were temporarily without power due to the crash.
On Friday, Cocke County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 160 near Waxwig Road concerning the single car accident just before 8 a.m.
Deputy Tim Snapp spoke with the driver, identified as Edward Prater, 26, Newport, who said he was traveling north on Highway 160 when he ran off the side of the roadway and crashed into a utility pole.
Deputy Snapp reported that the impact of the crash caused Prater’s 2012 Land Rover to roll on its side before coming to a rest.
