COCKE COUNTY—When Emily and Billy Thompson suffered the unexpected loss of their nine-year-old daughter, it was a devastating and traumatic change for their small family.
Any parent would expect to feel the deep void and black hole of grief the couple experienced.
Eventually grief began to give way to a drive and spirit to memorialize the love and heart of the little girl known as Gracelyn.
“Gracelyn had a passion for helping and had a love for others that shined everywhere she went. People could feel it without even knowing her story,” said Gracelyn’s mom Emily Thompson.
Hoping to continue to carry the torch of love and kindness for the community that Gracelyn so naturally offered, Emily and Billy created the Amazing Gracelyn Foundation.
The foundation is on a mission to support parents and caregivers of critically ill or injured children, those in the palliative care process or bereaved families. The ministry aspect of the organization strives to provide faith-based encouragement, support and resources.
Scholarships and Blessing Boxes
The emotional outreach was blessing enough, but the Thompsons felt compelled to branch the foundation into other projects.
“We really love our community. During Gracelyn’s life and illness we received so much love and support from everyone here,” Thompson said.
The support stretched to the hospital where Gracelyn was staying nearly 9 hours away. It made the family feel like the people of Cocke County were right there in the room with them. A barrage of cards, toys, stuffed animals, donations and phone calls came pouring in the room.
Classmates and peers made videos and group photos with entire schools wearing pink in Gracelyn’s honor.
The need to give more from the foundation formed two new additional outreaches.
A scholarship fund has been created for Cocke County residents seeking a career in the healthcare field as a degree-seeking student.
The Gracelyn McMahan Memorial Scholarship will be open for applications in early 2020 and be awarded the upcoming fall semester.
One of the couples favorite missions however, is Gracelyn’s Blessing Boxes.
Bright pink boxes that will hold non-perishable food itmes, personal care items, books and school supplies.
The boxes operate on a “take what you need, give what you can” basis. Thompson feels the boxes offer a more privatized way of giving and receiving.
Many times those in need may forego a necessity due to being too embarrassed to ask for help, lack of transportation or no knowledge of what help is available.
Two Ready to Go Up
The first box location will be at the Carson Springs Baptist Church. The congregation has located materials and builders for the box. They expect the box to be filled and ready to go soon.
The other two locations are in Hartford at the two fire stations.
“We are so grateful for these groups letting us utilize their locations to help,” said Thompson.
The couple is still actively seeking more locations for the boxes.
Box placement is entirely up to the property owner at no cost, unless the owner chooses to build their box or provide the gifted items.
Any local business, church or organization that is interested in being a Gracelyn’s Blessing Box location can contact Emily or Billy Thompson at 865-566-8191 or find them on Facebook at Amazing Gracelyn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.