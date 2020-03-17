NEWPORT—In addition to the cancellation of all local schools for the next two weeks because of the COVID-19 virus, numerous other meetings and events have also been either cancelled or postponed.

On Monday, the Cocke County Education Foundation announced it has postponed its 2020 Celebrate Our Success banquet set for Thursday, March 19, at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church. “In light of the concerns and the calls for limiting the number of people at gatherings, after much discussion, we decided to postpone the banquet,” said a board member. “We hope to reschedule at a later date.” Approximately 350 people would have attended the annual event.

The Bybee Food Ministry, operated from Bybee United Methodist Church, announced Monday that it was suspending the ministry for the next four weeks. The decision came after Bishop Dindy Taylor of the Holston Methodist Conference directed that all Methodist Churches suspend public services and gatherings.

Other cancellations include the Chamber of Commerce Members Breakfast, the CLB Town Hall Meeting on March 28, and the Newport Utilities Board of Directors meeting for March. The Cocke County Recreation Board’s meeting, set for Tuesday, March 17, has also been cancelled. The Cocke County CLB meeting on Monday, March 16, was cancelled.

Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group will not meet in March. Celebrate Life Co-Founder Michele Sexton said, “Everyone at the meeting is at high risk.”

Appalachian Helping Hands Ministry will be closed from Thursday, March 19, until Thursday, April 2, and the Jacob’s Well lunch, originally planned for March 21, has been cancelled. Donations will be accepted. Appalachian Helping Hands will reopen Saturday, April 4, and Easter baskets will be distributed that day from 9 a.m. until noon.

The St. James Community Center’s fundraising dinner, originally set for Saturday, March 28, has been postponed and will be rescheduled.

Hill’s Union United Methodist Church’s soup and chili supper, hosted by the Ladies Auxiliary, planned for March 31, had been cancelled.

The popular Greeneville Antique Appraisal Fair and Show, which was to have been Saturday, March 21, has been postponed until late June, date to be determined.

Jefferson-Cocke Utility announced Monday that, until further notice, customers are asked to use the drive-thru for payments. For all other inquiries (such as sales/service) or to make a payment by telephone, call 423-623-3069.