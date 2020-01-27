NEWPORT—The voter registration deadline is only days away for the Presidential Preference Primary on Super Tuesday.
The Cocke County Election Commission urges residents to make sure they are registered by the deadline on Monday, February 3, in order to be eligible to vote in the March 3 election.
Register to vote online at GoVoteTN.com, or register in-person at the election commission office by 4 p.m. on Monday, February 3. The Cocke County Election Commission office is located in the Courthouse Annex, Room 130, at 360 E. Main Street in Newport. Weekday office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Residents must have a record with the Tennessee Department of Safety in order to use the Tennessee Online Voter Registration system. New residents or those who have yet to get a Tennessee Driver License will have to register by paper form or in-person.
Voter registration forms submitted by US Mail must be postmarked by February 3.
For more information about voter registration, or to see if you are registered, call the election commission office at 623-2042 or use the voter lookup tool at GoVoteTN.com.
Voter registration does not automatically transfer from county to county. If a person has moved back to Cocke County after living in another county or state, then the person should make sure that he/she is registered to vote in Cocke County by the deadline of February 3.
If a person has not voted in many years, then the person’s voter registration could have been purged in accordance with the former list maintenance law. Call or visit the election commission office to make sure you are still registered.
Voters are required to show a Photo ID issued by the Tennessee or federal government when voting in-person. Examples are a Tennessee Driver License with name and photo, a Passport, or VA Card with photo. Out-of-state driver licenses cannot be accepted.
For more information on the Photo ID law, call the election commission office or visit or GoVoteTN.com. You do NOT need one of the new Real IDs in order to vote.
Sample ballots for the Presidential Primary will be published in the newspaper on January 30 and are posted now at CockeCountyElection.org and at the election commission office. The March 3 election is a Primary; voters must choose Republican Primary or Democratic Primary when appearing to vote or when requesting an absentee by-mail ballot.
Many voters may be eligible to vote absentee by-mail. For example, anyone age 60 or older who has voted at least once in-person may vote by-mail. Disabled voters, caregivers, or anyone out-of-town during Early Voting and Election Day may also request an absentee ballot.
Call the election commission office to request an application or download the request form online now at CockeCountyElection.org. The last day to request an absentee by-mail ballot is February 25.
Early Voting for the Presidential Preference Primary will be February 12–25 at the Courthouse Annex. Hours are posted online at CockeCountyElection.org and will be published in the newspaper on January 30. The election commission reminds voters to check the voting hours before travelling to the Courthouse Annex.
The election commission also reminds voters that winter weather can be unpredictable in East Tennessee. Any person concerned about unpredictable weather on Super Tuesday, March 3, is encouraged to consider voting during the 11 days of Early Voting or, if you qualify, voting by-mail.
