NEWPORT—With a name like Wags to Riches, the new Friends Animal Shelter thrift store is sure to grab passerby’s attention and even a few chuckles.
Shelter Director Elisha Henry said the rustic shop will carry vintage, animal related items and a various array of eclectic merchandise that may interest tourists and locals alike.
All proceeds from sales will go to benefit the shelter.
“We are really trying to find another source of income further reaching that which is provided by Cocke County,” Henry said.
Another plus for the shop is the no overhead or costs needed for operation. Wags will be run solely by volunteers and all utilities are being covered by a donor.
Henry said one of the many hopes for the shop is to get the word out about the shelter. Volunteers will have the opportunity to engage in conversation with travelers and draw awareness to the shelter and its needs.
Plans are in place to have a screen displaying Friends Shelter adoptees that are in need of a new home. Wags to Riches is tentatively scheduled to open Thursday, March 5 and is located on Wildwood Way off of Highway 321.
Henry said the shop has a Gatlinburg address, but is only two miles outside of Cosby and just eight minutes from the popular Our Place Coffee and Bookstore.
