NEWPORT—The Newport Police Department is searching for Cody Ridge Rathbone, 23, Rice Street, after he was involved in two incidents on Monday, Dec. 23.
Patrolman Shane Bower reported he was dispatched to the 600 block of 5th Street, concerning a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, Ptl. Bower spoke with the victim, Jennifer Maxine Shelton, 47, who said her son, Rathbone, allegedly struck her in the back of the head several times after she would not allow him to drive his father’s vehicle.
Another victim, Billy Davis, 71, also advised that as he attempted to intervene on the assault, Rathbone allegedly pinned him against the wall causing injury to his arm. Rathbone fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
According to the report, later that day officers were dispatched to the 600 block of 6th Street, concerning a theft. Patrolman Jordan Douglas spoke with Rodney Williams, who said Rathbone threatened him with a knife.
Williams said as he was calling police, Rathbone took a speaker from Williams’ vehicle and fled the scene toward Belton Avenue. Two knives were recovered at the scene.
According to the report, officers later located Rathbone at his residence. Upon approaching Rathbone, he fled into a wooded area and could not be located. Warrants have been obtained for his arrest.
