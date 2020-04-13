Through a partnership with the state’s PBS stations, Tennessee students have access to daily instructional content during COVID-19 school closures. This program began on April 6 for grades 1-6 on your local PBS station.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Teaching Tennessee is providing a virtual classroom lesson on English Language Arts (ELA) or Math for grades 1-6. Four hours of content is also streamed overnight, which viewers can watch live or record.
Seventh and eighth graders will be able to access recorded lessons on the Tennessee Department of Education YouTube channel starting April 13.
Here is the current schedule for Teaching Tennessee:
• 1st and 2nd Grade ELA and Math: Monday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• 3rd and 4th Grade ELA and Math: Tuesday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• 5th and 6th Grade ELA and Math: Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
If you want to see or review any previous episodes, go to www.youtube.com and type Teaching Tennessee in the search bar.
Teacher/parent resources and student packets can also be found at https://www.tn.gov/education/pbsteaching.html.
