NEWPORT — The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office has released details in the investigation of an assault that occurred, which left one inmate with serious injuries on Jan. 10.
Kenny O’Dell, 41, Lane Road, has been charged with aggravated assault. O’Dell has since been released to the US Marshals for another pending warrant.
Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes said O’Dell and Nathaniel Dexter Manning were in cell 1 when O’Dell assaulted Manning. The assault took place Friday morning around 8 a.m.
Manning sustained serious injuries to his face and was immediately removed from the cell and treated by jail medical staff.
Later that day, Manning requested to see the jai nurse once again for the injuries he sustained. A jail nurse, who is employed by Quality Correctional Health Care, made the decision to have Manning transported to Newport Medical Center.
“All medical decisions are made by QCHC, a contracted health care provider who oversees all jail medical issues.” Fontes stated.
"O’Dell was being held on a federal detainer warrant and on Monday, he was picked up by the US Marshals. The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office has notified the federal system of such pending warrant and he will be served once he finishes his time in the federal system.”
