BYBEE—The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected arson case after a vacant home burned to the ground on Crossfield Road on Tuesday, March 10.
Deputies along with the Centerview Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to 2880 Crossfield Road, in reference to a house fire around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Upon arrival, Sgt. Heath Willis said the residence was fully engulfed in flames.
According to the report, deputies learned the home was vacant and was seized nearly two years ago due to drug activity. Lt. Detective Bob Schaff responded to the scene to investigate.
Lt. Det. Schaff said the 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home was destroyed. The estimated value was $25,500.
