NEWPORT— A Newport man found himself facing additional charges after police reports say he was found in possession of drugs on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Bruce Lee Hurst, 38, Cherry Brook Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) Saturday evening following a traffic stop.
K9 Deputy Blake Cupp arrested Hurst without incident.
According to the report, deputies subsequently searched Hurst’s vehicle and found several baggies that contained heroin and methamphetamine.
Hurst was additionally charged with possession of schedule I and possession of schedule II.
