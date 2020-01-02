NEWPORT—The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office reported yet another individual attempted to introduce drugs into the Cocke County Jail.
On Saturday, corrections officers informed deputies that Melissa Mae Hill, 35, Newport, brought a tub of cocoa butter to the jail for an unidentified inmate. Upon examining the tub, staff found that the bottom of the container had been modified and inside was methamphetamine, marijuana, Gabapentin pills, Suboxone strips and Alprazolam.
Hill had left the jail prior to the discovery of the contraband. Deputies soon apprehended her on Cosby Highway.
Hill admitted to deputies that she had brought the container in, but insisted she did not know its contents.
Hill was jailed on charges of introduction of contraband into a penal institution, as well as possession of schedule II, III, IV, V, VI controlled substances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.