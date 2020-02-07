NEWPORT—A new fee for duplicating, storing, and/or maintaining any records required by law to be permanently kept went into effect at the Cocke County Clerk’s office this week.
The Cocke County Legislative Body, on Sept. 23, 2019, passed Resolution #1037 to establish the fee for documents filed in the Cocke County Clerk’s office.
Tennessee Code Annotated, Section 10-7-408, authorizes county legislative bodies to establish and collect an “archives and records management fee not to exceed five dollars ($5.00) per document” filed in said office.
The funds collected through this fee are designated exclusively for “duplicating, storing, and maintaining any records required by law to be permanently kept.”
According to Cocke County Clerk Jan Brockwell, the fee will be “added to notary files, marriage documents, beer permits, septic tank permits and manufactured home deals. This will help with the purchase of filing cabinets and paper. The improvements afforded by this fee will also help us purchase a new data base.”
Brockwell added, “We are not applying this fee to title applications at the present time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.