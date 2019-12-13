NEWPORT—Several Cocke County schools, ministries and community projects received a much needed funding boost Thursday when a local family foundation distributed nearly $30,000 in awards.
The check presentation took place at First Baptist Church with Bill Shults of the Shults Family Foundation as speaker for the event.
Shults mother, Love Shults set up the foundation with the mission of giving back to her home county which she was so fond.
"My mother loved and believed in Cocke County. This foundation was her dream to give back to her community for medical, educational and religious needs," said Shults.
Shults described his mother as a very unpretentious lady who never wanted anyone to know that the foundation was her creation.
Presenting Donations
The Shults Foundation is administered by the East Tennessee Foundation, which helps provide all managerial and staffing for the funds.
"We support the advisory board of local foundations like the Shults family. We guide them to grow their fund assets and assist with decision making to meet the needs of well placed grants," said ETF Vice President for Regional Placement Trudy Hughes.
The following schools, ministries and projects received funding from the Shults Family Foundation:
- Cocke County High School- $5,000 (Utilized in the school Science Department for equipment and coursework for a new AP Biology course)
- Cosby High School- $5,000 (The Science lab for new microscopes and learning kits)
- Newport Grammar School- $5,000 (Intended for an updated library computer and technology improvements)
- First Baptist Church- $5,000 (Provided for the youth ministry needs such as scholarships for youth who can't afford camp admission)
- St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church- $2,500 (To be used towards assisting those in community with utilities, housing and medical costs)
- Tanner School Renovation Project- $2,500 (Filming of historical doctor to be used for education purposes)
- Empower Cocke County- $2,500 (Used toward their prison ministry)
