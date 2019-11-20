NEWPORT—The Cocke County Legislative Body met Monday evening where they continued discussions on the new industrial park.
County Attorney Brittany Vick notified commissioners that their approval was needed for Baker Donelson law firm to review all contracts pertaining to the new park. The review would include the purchase agreements between the county and Shults family for the land, and also agreements between Newport Springs Bottling, LLC and the county for their purchase of acreage in the park.
Last month the board agreed to have a third-party review the contract based on the recommendation of Vick.
Chairman Clay Blazer read from an email that said the cost of the review would be in the $7,500 to $10,000 range. The biggest concern for commissioners was who would be responsible for paying the bill.
Commissioner Forest Clevenger made a motion to proceed with the contract review by Baker Donelson with the stipulation that the money to pay the firm did not come from the economic development budget.
Commissioner Gary Carver seconded the motion, which failed by a vote of 6-6 with two commissioners being absent.
Clevenger noted that the third-party review was redundant as Bass, Berry & Sims firm had already reviewed the documentation on behalf of the Industrial Development Board of Newport and Cocke County.
“We took it upon ourselves for some reason to have things reviewed for a third time,” Clevenger said. “This is not usually the case. We can’t ask for economic development to foot the bill when it’s something we as a body requested.”
Commissioner Gayla Blazer said it should come from economic development since it solely pertains to industrial development.
Shortly after the first failed vote, Carver made a motion to proceed with Baker Donelson without specifying where the money to pay the firm would come from.
That motion passed 10-2.
During the meeting commissioner Terry Dawson continued to express his concerns and desire to hold a landfill committee meeting.
He said that Centerview’s convenience center continues to have issues with the compactor and dumpsters being full.
Commissioner Clevenger said in the past the board would rely on the mayor to schedule meetings, but said the chairman of each board can take it upon themselves to do so based on the County Technical Assistance Service’s (CTAS) recommendation.
A landfill committee meeting has been tentatively scheduled for Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. in the Chancery Courtroom.
Board members also briefly discussed the modification of a resolution that originally earmarked two cents of the tax rate towards the construction of a new jail.
Commissioner Carver is the chairman of the corrections board and said the new resolution would allow for money to be spent on soil samples and future site development if the Jack Farm is viable.
“The original resolution put restrictions on the pennies so that they could only be used for capital projects for the jail,” Carver said.
“We want to replace that resolution with one that will allow the money to be spent on preliminary engineering and soil tests for the Jack Farm. This will allow Mayor Ottinger and myself to contact specific companies to perform these evaluations.”
They board passed the new resolution based on Carver’s recommendation.
Several committee meetings will be held in the coming weeks.
The budget committee for the county will meet on Nov. 26 at 6 p.m.
Due to scheduling issues, the most recent general committee meeting was cancelled. A new meeting date has been set for Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.
Both meetings will take place in the Chancery Courtroom.
