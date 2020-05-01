NEWPORT—As healthcare organizations continually monitor the impact of COVID-19 on our region, Newport Medical Center is working to have a phased, responsible restart of procedures and services that have been temporarily closed over the past several weeks. The temporary closure affected non-essential procedures, diagnostics, and outpatient services.
Factors that support reopening these services include: 1) effectively flattening the curve through social distancing, 2) improved COVID-19 testing, 3) aggressive Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) stewardship by healthcare organizations, and 4) a relatively low rate of COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths in our area. Reopening non-essential services will allow hospitals to provide care for those needing diagnostic and surgical procedures while continuing safe care for all patients.
On Monday, May 4, Newport Medical Center expects to resume performing non-essential surgeries and procedures in a phased manner.
The phase-in of services will continue to expand during the next month, with a focus on stringent measures to protect patients, staff and providers from COVID-19.
These specific procedures related to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will continue to be observed:
• All patients will be asked specific health screening questions related to symptoms of and possibility of exposure to COVID-19. Patients may be tested for COVID-19 depending on the patient’s overall health status and clinical guidelines for the procedure or care they are receiving.
• All social distancing guidelines will remain in place.
• Hospital visitation policies will only allow visitors who are determined to be vital to the care of the patient. Other outpatient services may not allow visitors.
• All visitors should wear a face covering at all times and will be screened prior to facility entry.
• Newport Medical Center will monitor supplies of PPE and adjust procedure schedules if needed to preserve resources in case of a community surge in COVID-19.
• Newport Medical Center will continually monitor COVID-19 in the community and may limit or stop performing non-essential procedures if a surge or spike in the number of positive cases occurs.
• Newport Medical Center’s Emergency Department is open and will be providing care under COVID-19 safe guidelines.
Patients who have questions about scheduling specific non-essential procedures or services should contact their provider’s office directly.
The Tennova Healthcare network of hospitals in East Tennessee includes Jefferson Memorial Hospital, LaFollette Medical Center, Newport Medical Center, North Knoxville Medical Center and Turkey Creek Medical Center with nearly 16,000 admissions, 410,000 outpatient visits and 125,000 emergency department visits each year. Learn more at www.Tennova.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.