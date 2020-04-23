County Mayor awaits Gov. Lee's guidance

NEWPORT—With the recent announcement by Gov. Bill Lee that he will suspend his “Stay-at-Home” order on April 30, 2020, and allow some businesses to reopen on Friday, May 1, 2020, many Tennesseans look forward to returning to work.
However, specific details regarding the state’s plan to reopen the economy have not been provided.
Cocke County Mayor Crystal Ottinger, on Tuesday, April 21, said, “Like you, we anxiously await his guidance” regarding the phased in process.
“Please keep in mind that while there is an urgency to ensure folks have the opportunity to work and provide for their families,” said Ottinger, during a press conference at the Cocke County Schools Materials Center, “the risks associated with the Coronavirus are still present. I am committed to the citizens of Cocke County and will continue meeting with the Covid-19 Task Force to establish protective measures and suggested best practices that best meet the needs of our county.”
Ottinger pledged to provide periodic updates. “I ask for your help in making wise choices throughout your day that limit the spread of this and all infectious diseases by continuing to follow the CDC’s guidance on hand washing, social distancing, and travel as needed,” she added.
Ottinger said she expects to receive more detailed guidance from the Governor’s office in the coming days.
