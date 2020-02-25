NEWPORT—The Cocke County Outdoor Association had its second meeting last Wednesday with Jamie Matzko as the guest speaker.
Matzko is a hiking guide for A Walk in the Woods-Great Smoky Mountains and also majored in environmental studies at the University of Tennessee. She feels the outdoors surrounding Newport is capable of making the town flourish.
“People are looking for that wilderness experience and downtown Newport could have the potential to be a restful stop after their hike or raft trip,” said Matzko.
The Outdoor Industry Association report showed that outdoor recreation generated over 180,000 jobs in Tennessee and created $6.5 billion in wages and salaries and a little over $21 million in consumer spending in 2017 alone.
Matzko said the challenge for Cocke County is to brand and market the region as well as downtown Newport offering more food and restaurant options for hikers and rafters.
Newport Community Development Director Gary Carver mentioned the tourism board already branded the region with the phrase “Adventure Side of the Smokies”.
Outdoor Association members continue to brainstorm on ways to collaborate the county’s outdoor resources and effectively market the area while maintaining the integrity of the waters and forests.
The next meeting is scheduled for March 18 at 1 p.m. to take place at the East Tennessee Coffee Shop. Carver will be the guest speaker. All are invited to attend.
More information can be found on Facebook at Cocke County Outdoor Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.