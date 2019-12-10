PARROTTSVILLE—Parrottsville Volunteer Fire Department is in the middle of their fourth annual Christmas Toy Drive for the county and members are working hard to serve the largest number of families they’ve ever had apply.
Toy Drive Coordinator Angel Fowler said a total of 126 children have signed up so far, this is nearly double the number of last year’s applications.
VFD members are asking the community to participate in giving if they are able. Applications for children are county wide and from ages newborn to 10. The greatest need this year seems to be for ages two to seven.
“At least 55 of the 126 applications we have are children being raised by grandparents and great grandparents. That number seems to grow each year. We know how hard these grandparents already have it while living on a fixed income and now trying to provide for young ones,” Fowler said.
A Christmas Miracle
The Thursday night before the infamous Black Friday sales, Parrottsville Fire members were out and about searching for the best toy deals in stores. Armed with gift cards and monetary donations, the crew loaded carts and grabbed several bicycles.
Unfortunately the limited budget depleted faster than expected and members were forced to return at least five bicycles.
The following day a local family stopped by the fire department to donate.
“They told us they had been blessed this year and wanted to pass that blessing on. In prayer, the family felt moved to give to our toy drive,” Fowler said.
What the family gave was just the blessing VFD members needed, five brand new bicycles and several toys.
“It was pretty amazing because they had no idea we had to return five bikes before that,” Fowler said.
Many Ways to Help
This year families will also receive a box of food along with their toys.
And as each year’s drive increases in needs and options, the staff can’t help but to feel humbled to be in service to the community. A different service from saving lives and homes from fires.
“Last year we watched a dad walk out of here with his box of toys for his kids. He was crying the whole time as he left and so were we,” Fowler said.
PVFD will be accepting donations up until Dec. 20 and they ask that any monetary donations be given prior to the 20 in order for them to have time to shop for items.
Anyone wishing to donate can drop items off to the fire department or call Angel Fowler at 423-721-1855.
Gift cards and monetary donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 162, Parrottsville, TN 37843.
Gift distribution is scheduled for Dec. 21 and 22.
