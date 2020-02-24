COCKE COUNTY—It was a welcome surprise for the Cocke County School System when they received a call from SYKES in Morristown offering to donate 200 Dell computers to help replace aging tech equipment.
School Computer Repair Tech Michael Ervin said many of the current systems have aged to the point that the educational software the county schools use is not compatible with the old equipment.
“I started reaching out to colleges seeing if they were willing to donate computers, keyboards and towers to our schools here,” said Ervin.
The first one to answer back to Ervin was ETSU with 60 computers. Since then the university has given equipment at least five or six times.
It was three weeks ago that SYKES reached out with their offer of 200 computers and staff and students alike were very excited.
“These Dells are only about five years old and should last around ten to fifteen years,” Ervin said.
Ervin estimates the donations have saved the school at least $180,000, money that can now be spent on other needed upgrades.
Close to 450 computers have been donated in the last year alone.
Currently the new batch of computers will be divided between Grassy Fork, the alternative school and the rest will go to miscellaneous classrooms.
Ervin, who has been with the school system for just a little over 20 years, was happy to receive the new computers, and was excited to be able to provide the new technology to the school system.
