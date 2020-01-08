NEWPORT—A Newport man has been indicted on charges of child abuse stemming from an incident reported in October.
Newport Police officials identified the male as Terry W. Swails, 42, Amanda Circle. Swails was taken into custody on Tuesday, Jan. 7 on a Grand Jury sealed presentment. Captain Matthew Elliott arrested Swails at his residence without incident.
On October 27, Patrolman Brandon Cassady said he was dispatched to Cocke County High School to speak with a female about a child abuse incident that occurred at the Amanda Circle residence.
Ptl. Cassady spoke with Sarah Hurst, 22, who said her boyfriend, Swails, allegedly “beat” her 2-year-old daughter with a wooden paddle. According to the report, the child had “several” bruises on her body.
The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services was immediately notified of the incident.
Hurst advised officers that Swails was reportedly “violent” and “dangerous.”
Swails fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
