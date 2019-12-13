NEWPORT—Mister Automotive/NAPA workers got the surprise of their lives when a truck came crashing into the front of the store early Wednesday afternoon.
According to police reports, Tommy Franklin, the driver of the Ford F150, pulled into a parking space and was putting the vehicle into park when his foot slipped and hit the gas pedal.
The truck crashed in to the front entrance of the store causing an estimated $10,000 in damages.
A man standing just inside of the building was struck by some of the items that flew from the wall when the truck hit the store. The man sustained minor injuries to his arm, according to reports.
