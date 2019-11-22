NEWPORT—When Friends Animal Shelter Director Elisha Henry received the call from one of her volunteers Monday morning that a tiny puppy was laying unresponsive outside the shelter’s gate, her heart sank not knowing exactly what she may find.
The small black puppy now named Calvin, was brought in to the shelter and instantly given nutritional gel and a heating pad while Henry and volunteers rushed to call an emergency veterinary hospital.
Calvin was lethargic and unresponsive when he was brought inside. The puppy’s right eye had been lacerated and Henry suspects he is blind in that particular eye. X-rays were performed, and it was discovered the right side of his small skull had been fractured.
Henry said the crushed skull and lacerated eye are indicators that this was not likely an accident, but that Calvin was struck or bashed on the right side of his head.
Long Road Ahead
Since Monday, Calvin has fought like a warrior to heal and is now in the protective care of a foster family until he can be officially adopted.
However, adoption is a long way off for the furry black trooper. Vets still need to determine whether permanent damage has been done to the puppy.
“We are in the beginning stages of his care so we don’t really know the extent of the damage. But we do feel he will always be a special needs dog,” Henry said.
Currently Calvin is getting one on one physical therapy three times a week with therapist Megan Stinson. In just five short days, Calvin went from an unresponsive pup who couldn’t walk or stand to a dog trying to kick his legs and respond to kisses from his foster mom.
Anyone with information pertaining to Calvin can contact the Friends Animal Shelter at 423-532-8475.
