NEWPORT—A South Dakota woman is facing a number of charges following a traffic stop in Newport Thursday evening.
Patrolman Paul Weber conducted a routine traffic stop after he observed a vehicle operating on Cosby Highway with an expired registration tag.
At that time, Webber came in contact with the driver, identified as Carrie Ann Carpenter, 32, Sioux Falls, SD, who did not have a valid Driver’s License.
Ptl. Weber also noted that there was a passenger in the vehicle who refused to tell officers what his Social Security number was.
According to the report, while officers were trying to identify the passenger’s name, Carpenter exited her vehicle and approached Ptl. Weber.
Weber asked Carpenter several times to get back in her vehicle, but she did not comply with verbal commands and continued to scream at officers.
As officers were attempting to place Carpenter under arrest, she pulled away from them.
Carpenter was apprehended and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
She was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, driving while license expired and expired registration tags.
