NEWPORT—A Newport man is facing several charges after he attempted to steal a vehicle on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Patrolman Jordan Douglas was advised that an off-duty police officer observed Corey D. Hazelwood, 29, Overlook Way, exit a government vehicle in the Cocke County Annex parking lot.
According to the report, the off-duty officer said Hazelwood knew he was being watched, and fled the scene.
Ptl. Douglas located Hazelwood running through the parking lot and caught him following a brief foot pursuit.
While attempting to place Hazelwood under arrest he became “combative” but was apprehended.
Ptl. Douglas said Hazelwood had bloodshot eyes and an “elevated behavior”.
Hazelwood was placed under arrest without further incident.
According to the report, officers later discovered the van Hazelwood was seen in had damage to the dash and steering column.
Hazelwood was charged with burglary of an auto, attempted theft of $1,000-$10,000, vandalism $1,000-$10,000, resisting arrest, fleeing to evade, escape and public intoxication.
