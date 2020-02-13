NEWPORT—Members of the Cocke County Grand Jury reported a number of criminal charges this week.
Arraignments for those accused by the grand jury will be in Cocke County Circuit Court before Honorable Judge Carter Moore.
One of those indicted by the grand jury was Spencer Eugene Grooms. On November 3, Grooms fled from a traffic stop that was conducted by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the report, Grooms ran from deputies through the city of Newport before deputies lost sight of him.
Grooms was taken into custody days after the incident.
He was charged with driving on a suspended license, evading arrest by motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and kidnapping among other charges.
Here is a listing of those who appeared before the grand jury. Court records do not identify persons by age, address, or occupation and there may be other people with the same, or similar names.
Joseph James Barrett, charged with introduction of contraband into a penal facility on January 10.
Rheannon Black, charged with simple possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of schedule VI and possession of drug paraphernalia in January 2019.
Jonathan Brown, charged with theft over $10,000, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine last March.
Jimmy Lee Daniels, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of methamphetamine, driving on a suspended license, possession of a legend drug, violation of registration law, violation of financial responsibility, driving while in possession of methamphetamine and violation of HMVO in February 2019.
Katrina Michelle Dukes, charged with theft over $10,000. Dukes was charged after evidence proved she stole a 2010 Jeep Commander that belonged to Justin Barrington in February 2018.
Michael Eschelbacher, charged with aggravated burglary and theft under $1,000. Eschelbacher was charged after he reportedly broke into a residence that belonged to Jordan Carpenter and Kira Duncan and stole a Michael Kors watch.
Kimberly Michelle Fine, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while in possession of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked license on April 11.
Roger Fish, charged with aggravated assault (four counts) on April 18.
Pebbles Renee Garner, charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and identity theft in January 2019.
Luke Scott Gibson, charged with escape on September 11.
Amanda Graham, charged with theft over $1,000 and unlawful sale of a firearm on June 22.
Spencer Grooms, charged with escape, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, introduction of drugs into penal institution, failure to appear, assault, violation of financial responsibility, obstruction of highway, failure to obey traffic control, driving on a revoked license, evading arrest, resist stop, halt, frisk, arrest and violation of HMVO.
Maurice Trevor Haney, charged with simple possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia in February 2019.
Melissa Harris, charged with theft over $2,500. Harris was charged after she stole a 2000 Chevrolet truck on September 22, 2019.
Michael Eugene Harris, charged with aggravated burglary, theft over $1,000, and theft over $2,500.
Jacob Hoilman, charged with sale of methamphetamine .5 grams or more in a drug free zone, delivery of methamphetamine .5 grams or more in a drug free zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Teresa Hurst, charged with possession of schedule I with intent to sell, possession of schedule I with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia on March 27.
Donald Jenkins, charged with kidnapping (two counts), reckless endangerment, child endangerment, evading arrest by motor vehicle, simple possession of methamphetamine, violation of financial responsibility, driving on a revoked license, child restraint law, light law violation, violation of registration law, reckless driving, failure to use turn signal, failure to maintain traffic lane, evading arrest on foot and driving while in possession of methamphetamine on March 28.
Breanna Lindsey, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, child endangerment, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and conspiracy to sell or deliver methamphetamine (.5) grams or more in July 2018.
Whitney Loggans, charged with simple possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, child endangerment and possession of firearm during commission of a dangerous felony in January 2019.
Shawna Maples, charged with escape on October 7.
Michael Lynn McMillan, charged with driving under the influence, implied consent, simple possession Hydrocodone, simple possession of Diazepam, failure to maintane traffic lane, violation of financial responsibility and improper use of vehicle registration in January 2018.
Thomas K. Newton, charged with assault, theft over $2,500, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Casey Nicole Peterson, charged with driving under the influence, simple possession of schedule II, simple possession of schedule III, simple possession of schedule IV, implied consent, financial responsibility, driving on a suspended license, failure to maintain traffic lane, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and introduction of contraband into a penal facility in September 2018.
Melissa Ann Potts, charged with vehicular assault, driving under the influence, driving on suspended license, violation of registration law, failure to exercise due care, improper passing and seatbelt violation on October 7.
Brittany Lynn Reese, charged with tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of Gabapentin on June 5.
James Scruggs, II, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while in possession of methamphetamine in February 2019.
Franklin Ezra Shropshire, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of financial responsibility, lights required by motor vehicle, driving on a suspended license and driving while in possession of methamphetamine on April 12.
Shawn Casey Walker, charged with aggravated cruelty to animals on November 28.
Derek Michael Weisend, charged with aggravated domestic assault and aggravated assault. Weisend was charged after he assaulted Presley Marine and George Brimer on August 18.
Jonathan Whitefield, charged with theft over $2,500 on July 10.
Christie Williamson, charged with theft under $1,000, theft over $2,500 and theft under $1,000.
Allison Wilson, charged with possession of schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft over $2,500 in July 2018.
Jackie Wilson, charged with evading arrest by motor vehicle on November 27.
Michael A. York, charged with theft under $1,000, theft under $1,000, criminal simulation and theft under $1,000.
