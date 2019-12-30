NEWPORT—With the natural gas customer base approaching 8,000 for Jefferson Cocke County Utility District (JCCUD), weather is a key factor for sales, but after a cold November forecasters see warmer days into 2020.
During the recent JCCUD Board of Commissioners monthly meeting, General Manager Tommy Bible reported that Nov. 2019 came in 17.38 percent colder than normal. Nov. 2018 was 15 percent colder than normal.
However, above normal temperatures ruled in the US during the Christmas holidays with precipitation below normal. Both the 30-day and 90-day forecasts show above normal temperatures for Tennessee and most of the south and west.
If you look back to 1980 with utility records, similar conditions existed. The two coldest November years measured by degree-days were 2014 at 705 and 1997 at 699. Normal is 485-degree days. The lower the number of degree-days the warmer.
The warmest Nov. on record over the past 40 years was 1985, a drought period with 247 degree-days followed by 2015 with 367.
JCCUD ended November with record high 7,950 natural gas (NG) customers and all-time high of 5,050 propane customers. Both natural gas and propane prices have been declining.
“It was a solid month because of weather,” said Bible. Yet NG sales fell for Nov. to 223,595 thousand cubic feet (mcf). Total year to date sales of 1,334,733 mcf are below the prior year level of 1,475,015 mcf.
The key reason for the lower sales is four major industries have used four to seven percent less NG for various reasons. A Dandridge-area silver processor of x-ray film burned earlier in the year.
Industries will be slower to return to full production, said Bible. But on the bright side, a local industry could make up for lost NG sales. Watch the Plain Talk for news in 2020.
Despite lower sales from residential to industrial, the utility must still pay East Tennessee Natural Gas (ETNG) pipeline demand charges. The annual demand charge is $3.3 million.
Commissioners usually reset rates in order to balance out the demand charges over the first quarter of 2020, said Bible. An expected $40,000 refund from ETNG will help. Bible reported a rebate of $690,000 to the East Tenn. Group from ETNG.
Commissioners approved residential rates of $.988 per therm for November. This rate is almost equal to what NG rates were in 2000. The industrial interruptible rate of $.40 (40.7 cents) is the lowest in 20 years.
JCCUD technicians have been busy since early fall filling propane tanks. During Nov. they delivered 158,107 gallons and that number is constantly going higher. Year to date the utility has sold 715,433 gallons. The all-time high is less than 900,000 gals. April 1 thru Nov. Bible expects JCCUD to sell over 1.6 million gallons.
Bible said he has no worries about either storage levels or prices because of the huge build-up of NG and propane supplies in the US. The 2019-2020 production levels are in-line with the five-year average production.
The US Energy Information Administration reported that as of Dec. 13, 2019 natural gas storage was 3,411 billion cubic feet or 22 percent higher than this time last year.
The one thing that does concern Bible is the increasing amount of US natural gas that is being sold overseas as LNG (liquid natural gas). In early Dec. exports were 1,538,000 gallons.
US exports of LNG were small compared to other countries such as Qatar in the Middle East. Now the US accounts for 10 percent of the global market in LNG shipments and sold 22 million tons this year.
Bible said what worries him is if this ramp-up continues, as it is expected to do, US consumers could be paying more for NG in years to come.
In other business, commissioners heard reports on transmission line integrity management, health insurance for retired managers, and a wage increase. The board approved a 2.8 percent increase and with adjustments to total 3.8 percent effective Dec. 27, 2019. This will cost the utility $85,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.