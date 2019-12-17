NEWPORT—A crowd of almost 200 individuals filled Memorial Baptist Church earlier this month for the Isaiah 117 House luncheon.
Ronda Paulson, Isaiah 117 House founder and executive director, spoke at the event as well as county expansion coordinators Gem Lieser and Chesney Crawford.
Also present for the luncheon was Zan Taylor, the Hope in Motion Bowl-A-Thon organizer, and Child Protective Services investigator Amy Ball.
At the end of the luncheon, over $50,000 had been raised to help bring a home to Cocke County.
To date over $130,000 has been raised through donations, lemonade stands and t-shirt sales.
Isaiah 117 homes offer a safe haven for children who are transitioning into foster care. The homes help provide tender love and care on a child’s most traumatic day.
Paulson’s tour of a Department of Children’s Services (DCS) office early in the foster care process helped her realize that more needs to be done for these children. Unfortunately children must wait at a DCS office until they can be placed with a foster family. They often spend the night sleeping on the floor of that office.
“I looked around that room and thought why would you ever bring a child here,” Paulson said.
“I kept seeing this six, seven, eight-year-old little girl that was confused and scared, and now she’s sleeping on the floor of a conference room. I heard God say these are my children, what are you going to do?
“I don’t think there is anything special about me. I think God speaks to all of us all the time. He invites us in to do his work all of the time. Sometimes it’s a nudge, or a thought that won’t go away or a feeling in your gut or heart, but He is asking you to do something.”
In November of 2015 the Paulson’s had their first experience fostering a child. The young child named Isaiah led the family to the Book of Isaiah landing on verse 117.
“If you look at Isaiah 117 the context is God speaking to his people. He wants his people to do good, seek justice, take care of the widowed and defend the cause of the fatherless. We grabbed a hold of that verse and this little boy named Isaiah, and we started on our first foster care journey.”
The things the family learned during the process left a lasting impression.
Paulson said the most traumatic day for a child is when they are removed from their home. They lose their mother or father, sometimes both, all their possessions and they possibly lose the connection they have between their brothers and sisters.
The idea finally came to her to create a home for children that are coming into the state’s custody. The home could also be used by DCS workers while they are working on the mountain of paperwork associated with the process.
The overwhelming support for Isaiah 117 homes has spread throughout East Tennessee. Paulson said that God has helped by providing guidance along each step of the path.
“God has taken over and it has been unbelievable. We asked what if there was a home? What if there was a home where every aspect was meant to greet that child in that traumatized state and we say we see you?
“You are not alone and there is hope. What if case workers could bring that mountain of paper work to a home? We never sought expansion, but the state of Tennessee showed up at our first ribbon cutting and everyone started saying we want a home too.”
Paulson said that each county has someone that champions the Isaiah 117 cause when they hear her story. She credits Lieser for carrying that torch in Cocke County.
“In every community we go in it starts the same way. Someone from that community comes forward as says our children deserve this too. For you that was Gem. She had seen what trauma could do to a child and she was ready to help the children of your community.
“We want to bring this to your county. We want any child that comes into custody to know they are loved and have not been forgotten.”
The efforts to bring a home to the county were bolstered early on in the process as over $16,000 was raised in the first two months. A huge boost came from the Hope in Motion Bowl-A-Thon held at Victory Lanes in Newport.
The idea came from West End Baptist Church member Zan Taylor. Taylor helped raise $20,000 for an Isaiah house.
He said that God was one step ahead of him through the entire process.
“My goal was $5,000, and I wasn’t sure I could do that,” Taylor said. “On the first day I raised $1,400 and I knew I could get more, so my new goal became $10,000. I was close to reaching that before the bowl-a-thon and I said Lord I don’t know if I can do it. Can you give me a sign? Psalm 46 verse 10 came to me. ‘Be still and know I am the Lord.’ That gave me comfort.
“God was with me, but I didn’t know he was 15 feet in front of me. I went to people’s places to raise money and their hearts were already opened up.”
Over 400 people donated money at a penny a pin for the event. One bowler drove from Alabama to participate and bring a check for $200. Over $22,000 had been raised by the end of that event. The remaining $2,800 was donated to Feed My Sheep and was used to purchase food baskets for needy families this Christmas.
CPS investigator Amy Ball spoke during the event about the challenges that each child faces when they are brought into the state’s custody.
“A lot of you don’t see what the children in this community go through,” Ball said.
“I would give anything if a house like this would have been around 15 years ago. These children going to an office after they’re taken from their home is traumatic for them. We’re not just talking about kids who can express their emotions, we’re talking about infants and newborns.
“God blessed me to be a part of this so I could help children in these situations. Ronda has told you the truth about everything we see on a daily basis. Everyone in this room can make a difference for the children in this county. It would be a blessing to have a house to take them to. A warm bed to sleep in, a place to play outside and a hot meal would make things so much better for these children. A place like this would help until we can find them a more permanent home.”
Those in attendance at the luncheon were treated to a special meal provided by Monterrey Mexican Restaurant. The owners catered the event for free to show their support for the Isaiah 117 House efforts.
The expansion committee is still in the process of looking at various properties for a home in the Newport area. The group is still taking donations as they continue their fundraising efforts.
Donations can be made online at https://isaiah117house.com/, or by mail at PO Box 842 Elizabethton, TN 37644.
Carter, Washington and Greene counties have opened the doors to their Isaiah 117 houses in East Tennessee. Expansion committees are currently working in Sullivan, Blount, Coffee-Franklin-Grundy, Rutherford, Knox and Sevier counties in addition to Cocke County.
