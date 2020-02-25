NEWPORT— A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a Newport man after Cocke County Sheriff Deputies found he was in possession of five ounces of methamphetamine on Friday, Feb. 21.
The Cocke County Sheriff Office identified the male as Christopher Pabon, 29, Estie Way, Newport. He was charged with possession of schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia.
K9 Deputy Blake Cupp conducted a traffic stop on West Broadway Street after he observed a male operating a vehicle without a seatbelt on.
At that time, Deputy Cupp and Lt. Chris Gregg came in contact with the driver, identified as Jerry Shelton, and the passenger, identified as Pabon.
Both men were asked to step out of the vehicle, in which they complied. According to the report, as Pabon stepped out of the vehicle, deputies saw something inside Pabon’s pocket.
During a pat down search, deputies located a black bag that contained a scale, small baggies and three large bags that contained five ounces of methamphetamine.
Pabon admitted the drugs belonged to him.
He was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
