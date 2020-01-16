NEWPORT— A Newport couple has been charged following a routine traffic stop on Sunday, Jan. 12.
Cocke County Sheriff deputy Blake Cupp conducted the traffic stop on Old Parrottsville Highway after he observed a vehicle that had the wrong tag displayed.
Upon stopping the vehicle, Deputy Cupp said a passenger of the vehicle, identified as Joseph McGaha, 31, exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot behind a residence. At that time, Deputy Cupp gave verbal commands for McGaha to stop but he did not comply. According to the report, McGaha was apprehended after K9 Narco was deployed and bit McGaha on the right leg.
Deputy Cupp said McGaha had active warrants for his arrest along with the driver, Tina Lashon Loyd, 31.
Deputy Cupp said Loyd attempted to give officers’ a false name but later admitted she lied.
During inventory of the vehicle, deputies found several needles.
Both McGaha and Loyd were arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
At the jail, corrections officers discovered McGaha was in possession of a baggie that contained .5 grams of methamphetamine, 5.5 grams of marijuana and a pipe.
McGaha was charged with possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting stop, halt, arrest or search, evading arrest, simple possession and failure to appear.
Loyd was charged with criminal impersonation, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license.
