GREENEVILLE—Two Newport men face a variety of charges after breaking into a fenced lot on Washington Street in Greeneville on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
J.C. Livingston, 36, 1606 Valley Way, Newport, was charged with burglary, criminal impersonation, evading arrest, and possession of burglary tools. Jeffrey G. Brotherton, 29, 392 Rankin Hill Road, Newport, was charged with burglary and possession of burglary tools, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department.
Officers responded to a call about two men who had broken into a fenced area on Washington Street off Snapps Ferry Road, and upon finding them, ordered them to come out. Brotherton was observed by officers dropping a jack and then walking out with his hands raised, the report stated.
However, Livingston allegedly crouched down in an attempt to hide from officers and then fled on foot while officers were taking Brotherton into custody, according to the report.
Livingston was located a short time later near the Food City Gas-N-Go on Tusculum Boulevard, and allegedly gave a false name and date of birth to officers. On the way to the Greene County Detention Center, Livington admitted to officers he gave false information and gave his true Social Security number.
In searching the area where the two men were observed inside the fenced lot, officers located a backpack containing burglary tools and two wallets, one of which was not owned by either of the men, according to the report.
Livingston’s bond was set at $10,000 on the burglary charge and $1,000 for each of his other charges. Brotherton’s bond was also set at $10,000 on the burglary charge and $1,000 on the possession of burglary tools charge.
