JOHNSON CITY—Two Cocke County men, Derrick Woods of Parrottsville and the late Roland A. Dykes, Jr., were among those honored at the recent DAPS Awards (Distinguished African American Profession and Student) banquet held in Johnson City.
AHERN DAPS Awards recognize distinguished African American pastors, professionals, teachers, and students. Honorees are selected from a list of candidates submitted each month by individuals, AHERN Board of Directors and AHERN magazine staff.
Those honored as pastors, professionals, and teachers must have served in their respective profession for at least three years.
Woods was honored as Professional of the Year.
He currently serves as Chief Deputy to the Cocke County Sheriff. He has served in the law enforcement field for 33 years, beginning in November following his graduation from Cocke County High School in the spring of 1988. He was hired by the late Sheriff Tunney Moore.
Through the years, Woods continued his education, graduating from the Walters State Community College Police Academy and later earned two associate degrees, one in Criminal Justice and the other in Public Safety/Law Enforcement from WSCC.
He then completed his Bachelor degree in Business/Law Enforcement from Liberty University. Additionally, he is a graduate of the UT National Management Forensics Academy.
In addition to his professional work, Woods is extremely active in his community, especially with the Boys & Girls Club, Feed My Sheep, and Parrottsville Ruritan Club. He was recently elected Vice-President of the Tennessee Picnic Association.
He is married to the former Tessa Manuel of Greeneville, and they have two children: daughter Makayla (Ethan) Barrett, who recently joined the ETSU Police Department, and son Jordan, age 15, a sophomore at Lakeway Christian Academy.
He is a member of New Zion AME Zion Church.
The family resides in Parrottsville.
Also honored at the banquet was the late Roland A. Dykes, Jr., who served as Newport’s Mayor, from 1998 until his death. Dykes was inducted into the AHERN American Hall of Legacy.
Dykes, born in 1931, was the youngest of seven children and only boy of Roland and Oray (Dawkins) Dykes. Educated at Tanner School, he continued his studies at Morristown College and was an outstanding athlete, lettering in football, basketball, baseball, and track.
His profession as mason took him to South Carolina, Michigan, and Ohio, before he returned to his native Newport in the mid-1950s. Numerous local buildings, including CCHS, Grassy Fork, Hartford, Parrottsville, Edgemont, and Tanner Schools, the Newport Community Center, First Baptist and First United Methodist Churches, and the local hospital and adjacent nursing home bear his signature.
A longtime member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church, Dykes was a lay speaker. In 1978 and 1979, following Hurricanes David and Allen, he was part of a ten-day mission trip to the West Indies to help rebuild ravaged structures.
He was a leader of the Tennessee Picnic Association, Newport Kiwanis Club, and various lodges.
Dykes and his wife, the former Elizabeth Carol Smith, were the parents of Terry Stewart, Roland A. “Trey” Dykes III, Stephanie (Dykes) Stewart, Gary Dykes, Kathy (Dykes) Sims, Vivian (Dykes) Reed, Dion Dykes, and Scottie Dykes.
