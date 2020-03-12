NEWPORT—Meeting in its regularly scheduled session for the month of March, the City of Newport’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously to select Jeremy Shelton as the new Fire Chief of the Newport Fire Department.
The council did not have a lengthy agenda to tackle on Tuesday night and was in session for a mere 20 minutes. All members were present.
Council members did not waste any time making a motion to pick Jeremy Shelton as the new fire chief. The decision came after current Chief Randy Ragan announced last month that he is retiring in April.
Shelton comes to the position with an impressive resume. He began working at the Newport Fire Department as a firefighter in July 1998 before moving to the position of engineer in August 2006.
Shelton was then promoted again to Fire Inspector in March 2008.
City Administrator James Finchum said Shelton will train with Ragan until Ragan’s last day.
Shelton will be sworn in on April 20 at Newport City Hall.
“I am truly excited to be selected as the new Fire Chief for the Newport Fire Department. I want to thank the City of Newport’s Board of Mayor and Alderman for putting their trust in me.” Shelton stated.
“I want to thank Fire Chief Randy Regan for the work he has done and I look forward to working with a great group of people to continue to provide quality service to the citizens of Newport.”
Alderman Mike Hansel made the motion to promote Shelton with Alderman Bobby Knight making a second to the motion.
In other news, the council voted to hire Varge Design Solutions to conduct a stormwater study on the Indian Hills Watershed area. Community Development Director Gary Carver recommended the firm and assured council members there is money to cover engineering costs in the budget.
Finchum reported that he will be updating the street name change ordinance as well during the meeting.
Members of the board also voted to allow a City of Newport Parks and Recreation employee to use accumulated early retirement time due to a health concern.
