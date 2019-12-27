NEWPORT—A Newport woman sustained injuries after she struck another vehicle on Tuesday, Dec. 24.
Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Cosby Highway and Interstate 40 concerning the two-car accident just before 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Upon arrival, Patrolman Jordan Douglas learned Katherine Webb, 51, Newport, was exiting the Interstate 40 east ramp when she did not stop at the red light and crashed into a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Jayson Chrisman, 45, Newport, who was traveling south on Cosby Highway.
Patrolman Douglas said in the report the red light at the intersection was not functioning due to a power outage.
Webb sustained minor injuries and was transported to the Newport Police Department.
According to the report, Webb entered the highway without stopping to make sure it was clear to turn, and in doing so disregarded the safety of other motorists.
Webb was cited for reckless driving and failure to exercise due care.
