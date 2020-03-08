NEWPORT—The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office along with the Newport/Cocke County SWAT team executed a federal search warrant at 116 Cove Way Friday morning where they found several narcotics and firearms.
Cocke County Sheriff Aramndo Fontes said the search warrant was issued at the home of Donald Fine after multiple undercover drug purchases were made from the residence.
Upon arrival, officers located Fine and detained without incident.
A subsequent search of the home revealed a 25-caliber Phoenix Arms semi automatic pistol, a SCCY 9mm semi automatic pistol along with several rounds of ammunition.
Also found were various prescription pills.
According to the report, around 117 pills of Klonopin were found and 42 Suboxone strips. Officers also found $1,400 inside a safe.
Fine was charged with possession of firearm by convicted felon (two counts), possession of schedule III for resale and possession of schedule VI for resale.
Sheriff Fontes said agents will pursue federal charges in the case.
