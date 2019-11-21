NEWPORT—Last month West End Baptist church hosted a charity event known as the Hope in Motion Bow-A-Thon. The event was widely attended and was spear-headed by church member Zan Taylor.
This past Sunday, the congregation, youth group and Pastor Tom Mooty presented Cocke County Isaiah 117 House Expansion Coordinators Gem Lieser and Chesney Crawford with the proceeds from the event. The coordinators were surprised and overwhelmed by the $20,000 donation.
After Crawford visited the church over the summer and told the Isaiah story, Taylor said he knew that he and the church “just had to do something.” It wasn’t long after that, Taylor said God began to show him images of bringing the entire community together and soon after the Bowl-A-Thon was born.
Taylor doubted at first that such an event could garner any funding for the Isaiah House.
“My hope was to try to raise $5,000 and just in talking to people about the Isaiah House and the upcoming event, I had that much in a week,” Taylor said.
The emotion at West End Baptist that morning was celebratory and tearful as all praised the gift and success of the Bowl-A-Thon. Everyone agreed the success was “nothing short of God” stepping in to further His project for the children of Cocke County.
Crawford addressed the congregation expressing gratitude saying what a humbling experience and blessing the Isaiah project has been for everyone involved.
The county Isaiah 117 House project efforts began in June and since then over $70,000 has been raised.
“We just need that right house or property and we will be the next county to open that red door for the children who need us,” Gem Lieser said.
Other funds collected from the event were donated to Feed My Sheep Ministries, several elderly shut-ins for Christmas, sponsoring a family for three weeks needing food and several other small, local needs.
