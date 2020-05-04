COCKE COUNTY—The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle accident Sunday evening on Highway 25/70 near Bucks Way.
According to reports, Gerald Mullaney, 63, of Morristown, and his passenger Michelle Dalton, 42, were travelling west when Mullaney drove off the right side of the roadway and lost control of the motorcycle.
Mullaney briefly regained control of the bike and drove back onto the roadway where he laid the bike down and began to skid. Both the driver and the passenger were thrown into the roadway.
Reports say that Mullaney was transported to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
Dalton was also transported by EMS for treatment, but has since been released from the hospital.
The report states that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.