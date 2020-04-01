NEWPORT— A local attorney was arrested by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence following a traffic stop on Monday, March 30.
The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as John “Derreck” Whitson, 39, of Newport.
On Monday, A Cocke County Sheriff’s employee observed Whitson operating a vehicle at only 10 mph while swerving from lane to lane on Cosby Highway near Laws Used Cars.
The employee said he also observed Whitson strike a curb near the intersection of Hedrick Drive and Cosby Highway.
According to the report, the employee continued to follow Whitson to Walmart where Whitson “circled” the parking lot before leaving and continued North on Cosby Highway.
Whitson then pulled into McDonald’s parking where he circled the parking lot before leaving the property.
At that time, Sgt. Wes Keys located Whitson on Cosby Highway, again traveling at a max speed of 10 mph. Keys conducted a traffic stop.
Sgt. Keys made contact with Whitson and noted he was “very nervous” and he did not know where his Tennessee driver’s License was. Sgt. Keys also reported he observed a bottle of liquor sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle.
Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Whitson and he performed poorly on all tests given.
According to the report, the Tennessee Blood and/or Breath Consent Advisement was read to Whitson, however, he refused to participate.
A search warrant was secured and Whitson was transported to First Call EMS for a blood draw and then transported to the Cocke County Jail for booking.
Whitson was charged with driving under the influence. He was charged with the same crime in early May of 2017.
