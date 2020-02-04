NEWPORT—Cocke County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Ramblin Road, concerning an assault on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Upon arrival, Deputy Dylan Norton spoke with the victim, Donna Barnes, 60, who said she was attacked by her daughter, Misty Lynne Barnes, 42.
According to the report, Donna Barnes said her daughter allegedly dragged her off the couch towards the basement door and threatened to push her down the stairs.
Mrs. Barnes said she got away from her daughter and attempted to hide in a bedroom when the younger Barnes “kicked” the door open and continued to assault her.
Mrs. Barnes told deputies at one point her daughter was choking her so hard she almost lost consciousness.
Barnes said her daughter took her phone in an attempt to prevent her from calling for help. According to the report, before Misty Barnes left the residence she allegedly made more harmful threats towards her mother.
Misty Barnes was later found at her residence on Greystone Way and taken into custody. She was charged with aggravated assault and interference with an emergency call.
