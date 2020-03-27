NEWPORT— A 13-year-old juvenile who was reported missing earlier this week was found safe on Thursday night.
On Tuesday, March 24, Deputy Chris Williamson was dispatched to the 1200 block of Needmore Road in reference to a runaway juvenile. Upon arrival, Deputy Williamson spoke with the juvenile’s grandmother, Mary Norwood, who said she last saw her grandson, Dickie Van Sanchez, 13, around 9 p.m. the night before.
Sanchez reportedly left the property on his bicycle.
The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office along with Cocke County Emergency Management Agency spent the week searching the area for Sanchez.
On Thursday night, Detective Michael Whitmer received a call that Sanchez’s bicycle and other items were located at a property on White Road in Bybee.
Sanchez was found unharmed in an unoccupied camper. Sanchez was issued a juvenile citation and released back to his family.
