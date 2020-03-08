NEWPORT— A Newport female is facing several charges following a pursuit in the Parrottsville community on Sunday, March 3.
The Cocke County Sheriff Office’s identified the female as Latosha Denee Price, 25, Cove Road. She was charged with driving under the influence, evading arrest, possession of schedule VI, reckless driving, driving while license revoked, failure to obey traffic control device and failure to exercise due care.
On Sunday, Deputy Zachary Magouirk said he was dispatched to 470 St. Tide Hollow Road after complaints were made that a vehicle had been sitting in a church parking lot all night.
Upon arrival, Deputy Magourik came in contact with the driver, identified as Price, who appeared to be asleep with the vehicle still running. After deputies woke Price up, she advised deputies that she pulled over to rest.
Deputies reported that when they asked for Price’s driver’s license she appeared to be “confused”, the report stated.
When asked if deputies could search her vehicle Price fled the scene in her car.
Deputies pursued the vehicle from St. Tide Hollow Road onto Clear Creek Road. Deputy Magourik said Price drove off the roadway “multiple” times and ran another oncoming vehicle off the roadway.
The pursuit came to an end after Price lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree near Sweeten Road.
According to the report, EMS arrived on scene but Price refused to be taken to the hospital.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrived on scene where they administered a field sobriety test.
While searching the vehicle, deputies found four “partially smoked marijuana cigarettes.”
Price was take into custody without further incident.
