NEWPORT—At least 100 local veterans attended the 16th Annual Valentine’s for Veteran’s Breakfast at the Newport Community Center last Saturday morning. The event was hosted by the Cocke County Democratic Party and Cocke County Women’s Democratic Club.
Guest speaker Colonel Christopher Smith, Commander of the 119th Cyber Operations Squadron at the Tennessee National Guard was guest speaker for the event.
He spoke on the dangers of the cyber world and the need for specialized units in the military that deal specifically with those types of threats.
“There is intelligence out there right now that can target any area of our country and shut the power off. Cyber defense is very needed,” Smith said.
Marjorie Ramsey secured donations for door and raffle prizes for the event. Ramsey and members from the Women’s Club and throughout the community prepared some of the food for the breakfast, while the rest was donated by local fast food restaurants.
Four local veterans received Quilts of Valor during the event.
