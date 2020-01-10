NEWPORT—Members of the Cocke County Grand Jury reported a number of criminal charges this week.
Arraignments for those accused by the grand jury will appear in Cocke County Circuit Court before Honorable Judge Carter Moore.
Here is a listing of those accused by the grand jury. Court records do not identify persons by age, address, or occupation and there may be other people with the same, or similar names.
Wade E. Brady, charged with conspiracy introduction of contraband into a penal facility on September 28.
Aaron Brown, charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia on February 24.
Brandon Clark, charged with vandalism over $1,000, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report accident, driving on a suspended license and theft over $10,000. The charges stem from a November 4, 2019 incident where Clark stole and crashed a 2002 Dodge truck that belonged to Andrew Ross.
William C. Crisp, charged with accessory after the fact on October 2.
Joshua Cross, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in December 2018.
Katrina Dorsey, charged with escape on August 26.
Thomas Edwards, charged with theft under $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation, burglary, theft over $1,000, and vandalism over $2,500.
Antonio Quezada Francisco, charged with theft under $1,000 and fraudulent use of a debit card. The charges stem from a March 2018 incident where Francisco took a debit card that belonged to Ricky Hembree and withdrew $500 from an ATM.
Pebbles Renee Garner, charged with vandalism under $1,000, theft over $2,500 and aggravated burglary. According to the indictment, on or about June 21, 2019, Garner allegedly broke into a home owned by Lowery and Tammy Freshour and stole several items that were worth $2,500 or more.
Melinda Ann Goins, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, simple possession of marijuana, simple possession of schedule II, simple possession of schedule III and possession of drug paraphernalia in December 2018.
Justin Lawrence Green, charged with escape.
Katelyn Rose Hartsell, charged with simple possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of schedule II, simple possession of schedule V and simple possession of marijuana in November 2018.
William David Hartsell, charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain traffic lane on June 26.
Lisa Kay Ledford, charged with prohibited use of 911 communications. Ledford was charged after she unlawfully and knowingly placed a 911 call for a purpose other than to report an emergency on October 3.
Glen Anthony Mantooth, charged with vandalism over $1,000, resisting arrest and theft over $2,500 on September 24.
Randall Joe Mathis, charged with theft over $1,000. Mathis was charged after he allegedly stole a Rolex watch and a Rock island Armory 1911 from Troy Scott Vasaturo in November 2019.
Alonzo Mark Mills, charged with theft over $2,500, evading arrest by motor vehicle, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon involved, light law violation, driving while unlicensed, two counts of improper tag display and possession of drug paraphernalia on September 24.
Steve E. Moore, charged with theft over $1,000, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, driving while license suspended, violation of financial responsibility and violation of registration law on October 3.
Alicia Mullins, charged with escape on July 11.
Michelle Leigh Murphy, charged with theft over $2,500. According to the indictment, on or about July 14, Murphy took a motor vehicle from Susan Lucot without permission. Murphy was also charged with theft over $2,500, theft under $1,000, vandalism under $1,000 and criminal impersonation on September 22.
John Edward Player, charged with theft over $2,500 on July 12.
Adam Santillan, charged with vandalism over $2,500 on June 26.
Andy Allen Shepherd, charged with aggravated domestic assault. Shepherd was charged after he assaulted Samantha Webb on or about May 20. Shepherd was also charged with two counts of escape.
Stacey Sisk, charged with theft over $2,500 on October 22.
Marcie Noelle Smith, charged with driving under the influence 4th or subsequent offense on August 12.
Wesley Caroll Sparks, charged with burglary, theft over $10,000, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, theft over $2,500, failure to appear, operation of a chop shop, criminal trespass, theft over $2,500, and aggravated criminal trespass.
Tylier Zechariah Styles, charged with assault, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and theft under $1,000 on July 11.
James Sweeten, charged with possession of methamphetamine on February 7.
Jerred Michael Turner, charged with theft over $10,000. Turner was charged after he stole a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee, cell phone and a Verizon Hum Diagnostic GPS device that belonged to Ricky and Tina Hannah on September 1.
J.L. Valentine, charged with violation of community supervision for life on November 1.
Heather Worth, charged with fraudulent use of a credit card, burglary, aggravated burglary, theft over $1,000, vandalism under $1,000 and theft over $2,500.
Michael York, charged with aggravated assault, resist stop, frisk, halt, arrest, search, attempted escape and criminal impersonation on September 11.
Michael York Jr., charged with theft over $2,500.
