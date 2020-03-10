NEWPORT—The Parks and Recreation Board met Friday afternoon where they decided to accept applications for the interim position of director.
The move comes after the board voted to suspend director Brian Evans with pay. The State Comptroller will investigate the lack of payments being made by the department to the Cocke County Trustee’s Office.
All interested parties can submit their resume and cover letter to the County Mayor’s Office until the end of business on Friday, March 13. The board is also seeking an individual to replace board member Ricky Morris. Citizens who would like to serve on the board can submit resumes to the mayor’s office as well.
Morris was the chairman of the board, but recently resigned his position.
A vote occurred Friday afternoon where the board named Butch Phillips the new chair, and Jason Martin the vice chair.
Thelma Trice, long time Parks and Recreation Department employee will serve as leader until an interim director can be named.
After much discussion, the board decided to hold a meeting tonight, March, 10 at 6 p.m. at the recreation building to talk with Evans.
The board hopes to have Evans answer questions about the lack of timely payments that led to his dismissal.
Phillips spoke to those in attendance saying there may be a reasonable explanation for the payment issues.
“We need to give Brian a chance to sit and talk with the board to offer us an explanation,” Phillips said.
“There may be an excellent reason, but we have been left in the dark. I wish this board walked into a perfect transition knowing what we can and can’t do, but that didn’t necessarily happen. It wasn’t one person’s fault and some of this was going on before we were allowed to become a board.”
Phillips went on to say that each recreation department employee is doing his or her best to make the department better.
He hopes a solution can be found whether it is or isn’t with Evans in the director’s position.
“I don’t see one worker trying to destroy the rec department. This should be about these kids and adults in the county and the good that can come out of this department. We need to sit with Brian and talk with him about these problems and what he can do to help us fix them. If he can’t do it then I’ll be the first to say fire him.”
Newly appointed vice chair Jason Martin said that he never dreamed there would be an issue like this at the recreation department. He said his goal is to help the department and the children of the county.
“Never in a million years did I think things would turn out like this,” Martin said.
“The reason I wanted to be on this board was to help the kids in the county and help this place grow. We need to build them up and help them compete with the surrounding counties. They need good fields and nice dugouts. Those are the things that I want to help do.”
CLB chair Clay Blazer helped facilitate the meeting and said the board needs to be mindful of the upcoming budget cycle.
All county budgets were due by March 5, and department heads may be called upon to present budget requests to the County Budget Committee.
Blazer went on to say that money is available in a part-time line item in the county budget to pay the interim director, but the individual will not be offered benefits.
