NEWPORT—The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services along with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Newport woman after reports say she absconded with her minor children on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Officials identified the woman as Wendy Marie Merwin, 38, Rays Loop.
DCS team leader Dwane Powers told Sgt. Chris Barnes that Merwin fled with her two children, ages 2-years-old and 7-years-old, contrary to a court order where the children was placed in DCS custody.
According to the report, Child Protective Services asked Merwin to come to the DCS office for a meeting on January 9 but Merwin did not appear.
Sgt. Barnes said Sessions Court Judge Brad Davidson has issued a bench warrant for Merwin’s arrest.
If anyone has information about Merwin and her location, please contact the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 623-6004.
(0) comments
