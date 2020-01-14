NEWPORT—Members of the Cocke County Democratic Women’s Club and Keep Cocke County Informed are partnering in a project to mark Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Calling their project “100 for 100,” organizers are seeking 100 groups to “commit to 100 service projects on Jan. 20, 2020. Together we can make a difference in Cocke County.”
For several years, groups and individuals have taken the opportunity to perform community service on the national holiday.
“The idea is simple,” say those involved. “Rather than a day off from your regular job, plan an act of service, such as a food drive, litter clean-up, or a coat drive. The possibilities are endless.”
They point out that such projects can be adopted by church or school groups, businesses, or neighborhoods.
They are asking that anyone adopting such a project notify them so that news of their work can be shared with local media and the Corporation of National and Community Service.
The group has a list of community service projects. The suggestions range from neighborhood clean-ups to donating to domestic violence shelters, food banks, or animal shelters. Also on the list are ideas such as volunteering at a soup kitchen, collecting eye classes for those in need, collecting/donating school supplies, having a bake sale for a favorite charity, helping register people to vote, reading to nursing home residents, donating books to local libraries, or planting trees or flowers to beautify the community.
“Dr. King once said, ‘Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: What are you doing for others?’ Join us on a journey to show East Tennessee that our community is one of love, generosity, and service,” said one organizer of the local program.
For more information about this project, call Shedenna Dockery at 423-248-8916.
