NEWPORT—Two individuals have been indicted on murder charges after a Cocke County Grand Jury handed down indictments this week.
Of those indicted was Trent Thomas Balson, 25, Morristown. He is charged with second-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter. Martha Frances Styles, 45, Padget Mill Road was also indicted for first-degree murder.
On September 30, 2019 several first responders were dispatched to the 200 block of New Cave Church Road, in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, Cocke County Sheriff deputies found the victim, Winnifred Marvin Cas Walker, 23, deceased on the front steps of a residence with apparent knife wounds.
Balson fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival.
Balson was taken into custody by the Cocke County SWAT team during the early morning hours of October 1 at a residence in White Pine.
In addition, Chelsea Sutton was indicted on charges of accessory after the fact after she attempted to hide Balson after he stabbed Walker.
On November 7, 2019 Styles was taken into custody after she fatally shot Adena Parton, 58, at her Padget Mill Road residence.
Cocke County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the residence around 5 a.m. in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies knocked on the front door of the residence and heard several gunshots coming from inside the residence.
Deputies fled from the porch and took cover.
According to a press release, deputies could see the suspect, identified as Martha Styles, through a window holding a handgun and waving it in the air.
Lt. Michael Whitmer returned to the front of the residence where he saw Parton sitting in the recliner deceased.
Styles smashed out the window at the rear of the residence and climbed out of the home. She complied with verbal commands and dropped the handgun and surrendered to deputies.
