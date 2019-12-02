COCKE COUNTY—A Morristown man is facing a number of charges including driving under the influence and indecent exposure following a traffic stop on Sunday, Dec. 1.
Deputy Joey Owings was traveling west on Interstate 40 when he observed a vehicle sitting on the side of the roadway with its signal light on. At that time, Deputy Owings stopped and as he approached the vehicle he found the driver, identified as Billy Mercado, 24, Morristown, lying in the seat asleep and exposed.
Deputy Owings said he tried waking Mercado up, but he was unable to do so. First Call EMS was then called to the scene. According to the report, when Mercado woke up, he was “disoriented” and when questioned where he was, Mercado said, “Bean Station.”
Deputy Owings reported Mercado was unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and an odor of alcohol about his person. Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Mercado and he performed poorly on all tests given.
He was then placed under arrest without further incident. Upon inventory of the vehicle, deputies found a half empty can of Modelo.
Mercado was charged with driving under the influence, driving while license revoked, violation of implied consent, public indecency and violation of open container law.
