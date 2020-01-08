PARROTTSVILLE—The volunteers at the Parrottsville Fire Department spent much of 2019 stepping up their game in order to improve their station’s NFPA Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating.
This rating has the ability to decrease home owner’s insurance for residents within a five mile radius of the station.
Assistant Chief Robert Bowers said the goal is to improve their score from its current rating of a six, to a five sometime in 2020. The lower the score the better in terms of ISO ratings.
Throughout 2019, Parrottsville crews completed extensive training to make the ranking needed. Firefighters performed pump tests, hydrant maintenance classes, drivers training and in depth fire training.
Beyond the extra training is a newly acquired 2020 tanker truck which is able to hold up to five personnel and 1,850 gallons of water.
This new tanker is a huge asset to the community and department as it was becoming crucial to upgrade the truck from the 30 year old model the station was using.
“This tanker will replace the old truck and allow us to respond to calls faster and more efficiently. It’s also made to tackle wild land fires,” Bowers said.
The truck cost an estimated $328,000, most of which came from grant money. The $32,000 the department paid toward the purchase was collected through fundraisers the department held throughout the year.
Bowers credits a very supportive community and great volunteers for the fundraisers that the department holds every year.
New vehicles aren’t the only purchase the volunteer department has made. Many of the materials, including their new fire equipment, training, fire coded uniforms and packs are all out of pocket expenses.
“It cost around $11,000 to equip just one firefighter with the equipment, training and uniform they need,” Bowers said.
Free Alarm Installation
On the station’s Facebook page, fire fighter Heath Smith informed the community of the Get Alarmed TN initiative. The station has partnered with the State Fire Marshall’s office to provide free fire alarm installation.
The department installed over 100 fire alarms in the Parrottsville area the first day the program rolled out. Anyone interested in obtaining a fire alarm and free installation can contact the station at 423-623-7174 or on their Facebook page at Parrottsville Volunteer Fire Department.
